Elia Chepaitis is a self-described avid kayaker and naturalist who divides her time between Grassy Key, Machiasport, Maine, and Westbrook, Ct. She is a former reporter and Fulbright Scholarship recipient. As an information systems professor emeritus Chepaitis invented an intuitive alternative to Braille. She has written nonfiction, a Florida Keys-based children’s book and poetry. “Murder With Kayaks” is her first novel.

“Murder With Kayaks” started on a promising note and captured my attention in the first chapter with the description of a woman watching a crab feeding on Lake Edna on Grassy Key. The crab, however, is feeding on a grisly meal — a severed human hand. The panic-stricken woman calls the sheriff’s department and a search ensues for both the hand and the body it originally belonged to. The ultimately successful search takes the reader through the next two chapters, setting the stage for a promising mystery story. Unfortunately, these chapters were the highlight of the book.

The author then digresses into a series of flashbacks with multiple characters to lead the reader up to the point where the book began. These flashbacks cover approximately 112 pages before the author returns to the mystery at hand. They cover the spectrum of a snowbird’s annual visit to the Keys, day-to-day life of Middle Keys residents, Keys’ descriptions, Fantasy Fest, kayaking, strained family relationships and other issues. This portion of the book involved so many characters as it moved from one to the other that I began to lose track of who was who and found my mind wandering. Each chapter was punctuated with a self-penned poem from the author’s poetry collection that had little relation to the story and did not help move it along. The murder, instead of being the main focus of the book, seemed to become an afterthought.

When the narrative finally refocused on the crime, I had pretty much lost the thread of the story. Then the story seemed to be unnecessarily punctuated by musings and “what-ifs” as the story seemed to finally rush to a conclusion. When the killer was finally identified, I found myself trying to remember exactly who he was and how he had fit into the scheme of things.

On the plus side, I knew very little about the Grassy Key area, and the book made me curious to possibly see more of it than I have been exposed to just riding through it on the Overseas Highway. It apparently is larger and more complex than I thought.

Chepaitis has a forthcoming novel titled “Murder On Cayo Costa.”

David Beckwith is author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.