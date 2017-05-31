Florida Keys News - Florida Keys Free Press
Alleged neo-Nazi bomb maker being held in Miami
BY Theresa Java Free Press Staff
MIAMI — Brandon Clint Russell, the self-admitted neo-Nazi who was arrested in Key Largo on charges of possessing a destructive device and storing explosive materials, is being detained in Miami without bond.
The Tampa division of the FBI issued a criminal complaint against Russell, 21, the day before his arrest in the Keys on May 21. It is not known if Russell was on the lam...
