Governor urged to sign education bill
The Florida Legislature recently passed a sweeping education bill, House Bill 7069.
The bill has started a bit of a firestorm in the world of education with charter schools being pitted against traditional government schools. Both sides have engaged in massive campaigns to get Gov. Rick Scott to either sign or veto the bill.
The legislation covers many areas which alm...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.