JOHNNA BRICKHOUSE

Johnna Brickhouse was born on July 16, 1944 and passed away on May 29, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Laura and Harry Johnson and her husband of 51 years, Edward Brickhouse, who passed away one year and two days before her.

She is survived by her three children: Allan Brickhouse (Tasha), Mary Ann Diaz (Rigo...