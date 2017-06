El Siboney opened a one-run deficit with a 12-run third for an eventual 24-5 win over Rusty Anchor. It was Siboney’s first of two wins last week in Key West Men’s Softball League action.

Armando Rojas went yard and singled three times to plate four runs, Yuri Esquirol drove home five runs on a pair of triples and a base hit, Hugo Valdez Jr. and Lito Lopez each slugged a...