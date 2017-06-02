STOCK ISLAND
Man arrested for killing tarpon
A 29-year-old Key West commercial fisherman accused of harvesting and filleting a tarpon was arrested Wednesday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Itiel Hernandez-Garcia was charged with harvesting a tarpon without a tag and interfering or obstruction of an FWC officer.
The FWC was called to Stock Island at 12:30 p.m. afte...
