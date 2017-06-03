KEY WEST
Botanical Garden Society seeks board members
The Key West Botanical Garden Society has open seats on its board and is seeking applicants, specifically treasurer.
Terms are for two years.
The society is a 501(3)c nonprofit managing and restoring the only frost-free tropical humid forest and botanical garden in the Continental United States.
Board responsibilities include monthly board mee...
