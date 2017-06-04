KEY WEST
Navy to remember key battle Monday
Naval Air Station Key West invites the public to attend a ceremony in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway on Monday, June 5, at 9 a.m. at the bandstand at Bayview Park.
The ceremony will feature remarks from NAS Key West Executive Officer Cmdr. Gregory Brotherton, Command Chaplain Lt. Scott Mason, and Master Chief Petty Officer (Ret.) James King, NAS Key West...
