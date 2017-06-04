Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"
Hurricane preparedness tips for pet owners, Part II
By DR. DOUG MADER Citizen Columnist
Part I of Pet Hurricane tips was published in last week’s edition of The Citizen. This week provides a list that you should keep with your hurricane kit.
Monroe County shelters allow pets in the shelters during Category 1 and 2 storms. One Miami shelter allows pets, but does not allow pit bulls.
In general:
• Have enough p...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.