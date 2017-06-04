1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 6 a.m. but looked so much like rain that I did not walk. Some rain fell in the night. At 7 a.m., barometer 29.51.5, thermometer 85, wind southeast 2, clouds 5. Read American Scientific Discovery. Bought 100 sapodillas for $1.50.

1924: The following local officials were elected i...