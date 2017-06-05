Deputies: Man caught with drugs in his car
MARATHON — A 33-year-old man accused of possessing 24 grams of cocaine and marijuana was arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Dwayne Ritchie, of Marathon, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.&nb...
