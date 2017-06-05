Florida Keys News
Monday, June 5, 2017
Expanding Boys and Girls Club awaits new home
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
mmiles@keysnews.com

The Southernmost Boys & Girls Club will supervise a record number of kids — nearly 400 — this summer at three Lower Keys locations: Key West, Sugarloaf and Big Pine Key. 

The nonprofit organization provides safe after-school and summertime programs for the Keys’ working families and single parents. 

“We’ve never had this man...

