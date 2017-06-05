Expanding Boys and Girls Club awaits new home

The Southernmost Boys & Girls Club will supervise a record number of kids — nearly 400 — this summer at three Lower Keys locations: Key West, Sugarloaf and Big Pine Key.
The nonprofit organization provides safe after-school and summertime programs for the Keys’ working families and single parents.
“We’ve never had this man...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.