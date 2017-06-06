Florida Keys News
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Fire ravages Marathon marina, closes U.S. 1
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

“It looked like a war zone.”

That’s how Carlos Seafood Inc. and Vaca Key Marina owner Carlos Berdeal Jr. described a 2:30 a.m. Monday fire that closed U.S. 1 for hours in both directions and destroyed four commercial lobster boats, a nearby home and more than 20,000 wooden traps as well as forklifts and other equipment. 

In all, the damage could...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Keys' property values continue to rise
Monday, June 5, 2017 -
Commercial fishing facing development pressure
Sunday, June 4, 2017 -
Governor spares Keys projects
Saturday, June 3, 2017 -
Garage proposal met with opposition
Friday, June 2, 2017 -
Planning OKs halt on pot dispensaries
Thursday, June 1, 2017 -
Question: To build or not to build
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 -