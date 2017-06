Chalk up another Southernmost Bocce League championship for Waterfront Brewery.

On Sunday night, Waterfront out-rolled Schooner Wharf to take the league title, 2-0, at the Key West Bocce Courts at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park.

Led by team captain Neil Mellies along with Bobby Lowe, Troy Curry and Carlos Sanchez, Waterfront Brewery eked out a 2-0 win over Long Hair Don&...