Traffic stop leads to carjacking charge
A traffic stop for a broken taillight resulted in the arrest of the driver for carjacking, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Cody Kerns spotted the broken taillight on a black Pontiac travelling northbound on U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 102 at 3:40 a.m. Saturday. When he pulled over the car, he recognized the driver from previous contacts as Dennis Cooper, 34,...
