The determined white indigo berry (Randia aculeate) is a little known shrub that resides on forest edges and in sunny pinelands with a tenacious hold. It is evergreen, soaking up as much sun as it can through the leafy canopy of larger trees.

It fights for space with thorns that emanate from the base of each leaf. Its leathery leaves are extremely variable probably to keep enemies from discovering its evasive thorny tactics. Most leaves are small, toothless and roundish. Animals that are small enough, find refuge behind its protection.

White indigo berry grows slowly attaining a height of 6 to 10 feet and a width of 5 to 8 feet. It likes nutrient poor soil that drains well, tolerates flooding and drought. Being a pioneer by nature, it is the first one to sprout after a hurricane. Stiff, inflexible branches give the grown shrub a spiny, geometric appearance.

It has a small white flower with a pleasant fragrance. Like so many white flowers it attracts the many night-flying moths. It is the larval home for caterpillars of the Tantalus sphinx moths.

The white berries are the size of a pea. They are fleshy and edible, although they have a poor flavor, but birds love them. Birds spread the eight seeds found in each berry as they roost in various areas of the forest. The pulp of the white berry is dark indigo blue and has been used as a dye. It will cause the tongue to turn blue. Smash some berries to paint your body an alarming blue like the Irish warriors. One of its common names is inkberry.

In folk medicine, parts of white indigo berry are used to treat dysentery and to stop bleeding. In Mexico, Ayurvedic healers used berries to treat snakebites. They put seven berries in a quart of alcohol and bid the subject drink it. Evidently, it worked. A more formal Mexican ethno-botanical study indicated that it was effective against snakebites. If not used for snakebites, strong fishing poles are made from its stiff wood.

The apothecaries of London began one of the wonders of the botanical world in 1693. They wanted a garden of herbs that they could choose from in dispensing medicines. They also wanted to train their apprentices in identification and use of medicinal plants. Isaac Rand (hence randia aculeate) was the first lecturer and director of the Chelsea Psychic Garden. As an active director, Rand sent more than 900 new plants to the Royal Botanical Society and received thousands of species from around the world, including from a source in the Americas. He created the global seed exchange, Index Seminum, which had a key role in introducing cotton to the U.S. The exchange and the 5,000-plant collection is still active today.

The second part of the scientific name, aculeate, means prickly or thorny. Rand was fascinated by inconspicuous plants, so it is fitting that the little known prickle-bush shrub is named for him. Feisty randia has few pests and is long-lived, an excellent choice for a buffer area or as a specimen plant.

Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News and syndicated with Princeton Features.

Her books are “Plants of Paradise” and “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys.”