Quadriplegic is offered chance for mobility

KEY LARGO — For 23 years, Zech Carson’s body has been paralyzed. He went in for a tackle on the football field his senior year at Coral Shores High School and never got back up. He’s been in a wheelchair since.

Being on the field that night changed his life forever. Carson was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where he endured a 10-hour surgery to repair his neck and spine. The burst fracture of his C4 vertebra left him a quadriplegic.

He spent the remainder of his senior year in the hospital and underwent physical therapy five days a week for five years.

“My body feels like when you go to the dentist and get Novocain and your cheek is all swollen and numb,” Carson said, “but it’s my whole body.”

But he has newfound hope that he will walk again. Carson has been given a chance for epidural stimulation therapy to possibly regain lost mobility and dramatically improve his quality of life.

This experimental treatment involves surgically implanting a computer chip in the lower spinal cord’s protective membrane combined with intensive physical therapy and stem-cell injections.

The 41-year-old Key Largo native is giddy with excitement over this opportunity that’s been given to him.

Carson said he dreams of doing the little things that most able-bodied people take for granted.

Since his accident, Carson has accepted his fate and kept an upbeat attitude, he said, largely due to his faith. He’s been actively working at his family’s marine repair business and is a car-loving gearhead.

Spinal cord injury treatment has come a long way since the 1990s, and while Carson was recently researching stem-cell therapy, he came across an article about epidural stimulation surgery.

The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation provided funding for SCI research from 2009 to 2013 and treatment for four people with spinal injuries.

“With all four able to stand and move voluntarily in the presence of stimulation, they’ve demonstrated there’s huge potential for epidural stimulation,” the foundation’s website says. “Even more encouraging is the fact that they’ve recovered autonomic functions like bowel and bladder control and sexual function.”

Unfortunately, Carson said, “23 years is a long time to be injured.” Several facilities that do this research and treatment wouldn’t take his case.

But he has found a place in Bangkok, Thailand, that offers SCI treatment and he was recently accepted there for treatment in an intensive rehabilitation program.

The medical coordinator assigned to him, Hanna Borek with Unique Access Medical, requested MRI records of his C3 to C5 spinal cord taken after his injury. After reviewing them, the medical team feels confident that it can improve Carson’s mobility.

“I should be able to stand up and walk across the room — with assistance, of course,” Carson said.

During his physical therapy, he’ll have to support his weight using his upper body. He’s determined to train using resistance bands and weights. His friend, Mike Hampson, is on board as a workout partner.

Borek told the Free Press that the surgery is to be performed at the World Medical Center in Narathiwat Rachanakarin. Borek said they accept only four candidates annually as it’s an intensive regimen with a successful track record. They’ve earmarked December for Carson’s procedure.

Carson will undergo a four-hour non-intubated procedure to implant the stimulator. He’s then to undergo at least 40 days of approximately 125 intensive physical, occupational and aquatic therapy sessions under medical director Dr. Nasir Majeed and a team of 10 to 15 medical professionals.

He needs to raise $92,000, which is 3,135,057.37 baht, the currency in Thailand. That figure does not cover Carson’s personal expenses stateside, though.

His friend, Hammond Meredith, is planning on making the trip with Carson to help him navigate the 27-hour plane ride into foreign territory.

“He’s like a brother to me. He’s an inspiration to so many people. It’s an honor that he wants me by his side,” Meredith said.

Carson hasn’t been on a plane since he was 5 years old and has never been out of the country. He’s hopeful that his girlfriend, Kristin Lavigne, will be able to go with him as well.

Carson’s friend Jay LeBlanc set up a GoFundMe account to help him raise the money. Last week, he reached $15,374 of his goal.

Carson said he’s thankful for the support he’s received.

“The community outpour has been outrageous,” he said.

Carson has also submitted an application for funding to the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative Member Charitable Trust, a community assistance program funded by the co-op’s Operation Roundup.

“I keep praying, and God keeps opening doors for me. I’ve got to stay positive that this will just keep working out. I want a better future,” Carson said.

For more information on the procedure, visit uniqueaccess.com. To donate to Carson’s GoFundMe account, visit gofundme.com/zech-carsons-spinal-cord-injury.

