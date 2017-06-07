TAVERNIER
Suspicious package draws bomb squad
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to reports of a suspicious package Monday after a bundle of cellphones were found taped together at the movie theater at Tavernier Towne Shopping Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office responded at 2 p.m. and called the bomb squad out of an abundance of caution. The movie theate...
