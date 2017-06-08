Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Cops nab wanted man in child sex sting
He was on the run for 14 days, but the law finally closed in on William Baker.
Mississippi police captured the 42-year-old Key West man early Wednesday sleeping in an abandoned house in the city of Gautier as part of an intense manhunt, said Gautier police detective Christopher Brown. Baker was convicted last month of attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl i...
