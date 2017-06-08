SUMMERLAND KEY

Free tour of Mote center

The June meeting for Save-A-Turtle will feature a free tour of the new Mote Marine International Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration on Summerland Key on Monday, June 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The tour is open to the public, although reservations are required.

Dr. David Vaughan, executive director of Mote and manager of the Coral Restoration and P...