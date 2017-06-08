Cops: Man stole BMW from tow lot
KEY LARGO — A 47-year-old man accused of stealing a BMW from a tow lot was arrested early Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Pablo Portal, of Key Largo, was charged with felony grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony larceny and misdemeanor driving with no driver license.
A deputy sitting at Mile Marker 99.5 about 4 a.m....
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.