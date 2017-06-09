Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, June 9, 2017
Man paralyzed in dive to get nearly $11 million
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

A tourist who is paralyzed from the neck down after diving into shallow water from a pier at the Sunset Tiki Bar and Grille at the Galleon Resort and Marina on Front Street settled with both the resort and the bar for $10.75 million Wednesday night.  

Massachusetts-resident Bernard J. Barlow III, who was 40 at the time of the incident in 2015, accused those two businesses of b...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Spraying Alert
Friday, June 9, 2017
NAS Key West helicopter team rescues fisherman
Friday, June 9, 2017
Expect wetter weather before better weather
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Governor opens utility board eligibility beyond city limits
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Russo appointed to Planning Board
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Cops nab wanted man in child sex sting
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Search for new medical examiner underway
Friday, June 9, 2017 -
City: Goombay group to manage festival
Thursday, June 8, 2017 -
Commission postpones Poker Run vote
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 -
Flea market vendors get eviction notice
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 -
Fire ravages Marathon marina, closes U.S. 1
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 -
Keys' property values continue to rise
Monday, June 5, 2017 -