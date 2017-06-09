Man arguing in his underwear arrested
Early Tuesday morning, Key West police officers were dispatched to North Roosevelt Boulevard to investigate a report of a man in his underwear arguing with a woman.
Police arrived at 2:30 a.m. to find the couple still arguing. The woman was fully clothed and sitting on the curb with a cut on her forehead.
When officers asked what happened, the man said he was arguing...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.