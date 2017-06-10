Florida Keys News
Saturday, June 10, 2017
County surveys flood areas
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Monroe County government has begun surveying residents in neighborhoods that have experienced repetitive flood damage as part of an ongoing program to reduce insurance rates.

The “Repetitive Loss Area Analysis” is an ongoing effort to obtain further discounts for the 15,000 National Flood Insurance Program policyholders in unincorporated Monroe County.

The...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Dr. Boros retires, refocuses
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Spraying Alert
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Paddleboard team braves Cuba-Key West crossing
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Man pleads guilty in illegal shotgun case
Saturday, June 10, 2017
NAS Key West helicopter team rescues fisherman
Friday, June 9, 2017
Man paralyzed in dive to get nearly $11 million
Friday, June 9, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Duval Loop bus delayed two months
Saturday, June 10, 2017 -
Search for new medical examiner underway
Friday, June 9, 2017 -
City: Goombay group to manage festival
Thursday, June 8, 2017 -
Commission postpones Poker Run vote
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 -
Flea market vendors get eviction notice
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 -
Fire ravages Marathon marina, closes U.S. 1
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 -