Florida Keys News
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Duval Loop bus delayed two months
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
Parts delays have pushed back the debut of the Old Town circulator bus by another two months, according to Key West officials.

Hurricane regulations require 3-inch wide poles at bus stops and the parts needed are on back order because they aren’t commonly used, Sustainability Coordinator Alison Higgins said. 

“There’s a certain common pole size...

