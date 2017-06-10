Duval Loop bus delayed two months

Parts delays have pushed back the debut of the Old Town circulator bus by another two months, according to Key West officials.
Hurricane regulations require 3-inch wide poles at bus stops and the parts needed are on back order because they aren’t commonly used, Sustainability Coordinator Alison Higgins said.
“There’s a certain common pole size...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.