1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 4 a.m. but having been kept awake a good deal by Lucia, who had a high fever with chicken pox, went to sleep again and rose at 5 a.m. and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.50, thermometer 85, wind southwest 2, clouds 10. A nice rain fell in the night and drizzling all morning. Last evenin...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.