KEY WEST
Turtle fundraiser set for June 16
A benefit for Save-A-Turtle of the Florida Keys will be held on Friday, June 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Key West Aquarium.
The event will feature food and drinks, a silent auction, live music from by the Durtbags and a presentation by area veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader.
Visitors also will meet Lola and Hunter, two of the aquarium’s sea turtle celebrities....
