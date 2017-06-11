KEY WEST

Turtle fundraiser set for June 16

A benefit for Save-A-Turtle of the Florida Keys will be held on Friday, June 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Key West Aquarium.

The event will feature food and drinks, a silent auction, live music from by the Durtbags and a presentation by area veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader.

Visitors also will meet Lola and Hunter, two of the aquarium’s sea turtle celebrities....