The month of June seems to be filled with book festivals around the country. It’s an opportunity to hear, meet and buy books by some world famous authors, local authors and self-published authors whose books we may only find locally or through Amazon.

My new book “Country Living Salvage Style” has just been released by Hearst/Sterling and can be found at most stores around the island. I will not be signing books at our festival this year since I want the opportunity to visit with other authors. The question I am often asked is, “How do you get a book published?” It’s a good question because many people have good ideas and write well. But most people don’t realize that publishing is a business like every other and having an idea and being a good writer is just the beginning. But the dream of becoming a published author is still a romantic idea within reach, more today than ever before due to social media and the ability to self-publish. So going to book festivals and talking with those who have achieved this goal can be enlightening. Since I am a nonfiction writer, my advice is to find your niche or passion and get very good at telling others about it and offering ideas for doing it better.

I write about home. I love going into people’s homes and interviewing the homeowners about how they chose their homes, how they decorated them and what they love most about living in them. Over the years I’ve found that people are passionate about where they live. For me, writing about home has become a metaphor for who we are. We express ourselves through our homes. We make our homes a haven, a safe place to feel good and a place we want to share with others. A home is an expression of our personalities and tells our story. As we change our lifestyles we are able to change the way our homes respond and foster that lifestyle. Some of us do it better than others. Some of us need help from professionals who can interpret our needs and hopefully create a nest that expresses who we are or would like to become. A home is a work in progress and therefore organic. It is an integral part of us. If we live alone a home can truly be a selfish place. When we live with others we learn to compromise, allowing the home to express and respond to the needs of others.

So back to writing. While the dream of having your work picked up by a major publisher is alive and on your bucket list, keep in mind the possibility of self-publishing as a way to learn all that you can about the publishing business. Begin with a visit to a book festival. Talk with those who have gone through the process.

Another funny question I’m asked is, “Do you write on a computer or in longhand on big-lined yellow pads?” I like this question because it means the old image of early writers like Fitzgerald and Thomas Mann sitting at a big desk with lots of wadded up balls of paper all around the floor is still how we imagine the writer’s life — or perhaps writing on a manual typewriter that dings at the end of each line. Some writers sit at a kitchen counter to do their work, and others, like my friend and author Nancy Thayer, who has a new fiction beach read published every year, have a designated area with complete privacy whenever inspiration strikes. Shelves line the room, overflowing with favorite books. Nancy’s writing room could be an imagined setting for a romantic movie where the main character is a fiction writer living on a far away island. The fog horn is heard in the distance. Her room is approached by a winding attic stairway to what, in olden times would be described as a garret. A half round window over her desk provides a breathtaking view of the harbor. Having a designated room, or even a writing desk in a corner of the living room is the perfect way to begin your journey as a writer. And this brings us back to the way we live. So you want to be a writer? Begin by imagining where you’ll work and create the perfect spot for doing it. And while you’re sitting at your perfectly appointed writing table, hand write a letter to a friend or relative. Writing letters by hand is a dying art, but a wonderful way to begin to express yourself. I like this idea because it fosters the art of letter writing as an almost forgotten way to communicate. Becoming a good communicator through letter writing is a wonderful way to discipline yourself in the art of writing in any genre. I can’t help myself. The home style writer in me imagines the beautiful papers and pens in lovely containers and a vase of fresh flowers on your designated writing table. It’s a beginning. Your house tells your story.

Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts,

with her husband, photographer Jon Aron. Her latest book is “Key West, a Tropical Lifestyle” (Monacelli Press). Her email

address is leslie@leslielinsley.com