Key West unites for equal rights at parade

Rainbows brightened Old Town Sunday afternoon, when hundreds of participants and spectators showed their pride in and support for the gay and lesbian community at the city’s Key West Pride Parade on Duval Street.
Parade participants carried signs that read, “Can’t control who you love,” while one marching group chanted, “Love, not hate, that’s wh...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.