Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Alleged shooter seeks immunity again
Gov. signs bill changing defense law
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

Lawyers for a Sugarloaf Key man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder stemming from an Old Town shooting last year moved fast over the weekend to take advantage of a change to the state’s controversial Stand Your Ground law. 

Judge Wayne Miller in February shot down 34-year-old Derek Michael David’s attempt to use the controversial self-defense law...

