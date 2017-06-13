LOWER KEYS

Utility warns of phone scam

Keys Energy Services has once again been made aware of a local scam that is targeting utility customers with the aim to have energy bill payments wired to fictitious accounts.

In the scam, customers are informed by phone that a payment is immediately due on their electric account or they will have their service disconnected. They are then instructed to wire the payment to a fictitious account or provide their credit card information over the phone. The scammers are using the pressure of having service disconnected as a means to have victims erroneously wire money. Well informed individuals have prevented the fraud from being perpetrated, but all KEYS customers are advised to remain vigilant to avoid falling prey to the scam.

“If customers are unsure of the authenticity of a call and need to verify its legitimacy, they should contact KEYS at 305-295-1000 and ask to speak with a Customer Services representative,” said Lynne Tejeda, KEYS General Manager and CEO. She added that, at that time they can check the status of their account and verify their account information.