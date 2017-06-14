Teen charged with burglarizing house
TAVERNIER — A teenager accused of entering his neighbor’s house when she wasn’t there, stealing two checks and depositing them into his own back account was arrested Tuesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The 18-year-old was charged with one count of burglary, grand theft and two counts uttering a forged instrument.
The...
