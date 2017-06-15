Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Info sought on two missing men
BY KAY HARRIS Citizen Staff
kharris@keysnews.com

The families of two men missing in separate cases for a year from the same harbor are still looking for answers, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance.

Paul Thomas Murray, 48, has been missing since June 2016 and Albert Bosco, 72, has also not been seen since September of last year. Both lived on boats in Boot Key Harbor. 

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Tree board OKs removals on Earnhardt Jr.'s property
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Report: Amphitheater will slowly build revenue
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Landlord tosses $40K of tenant's belongings
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Bird center nears compliance with pelican pond
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Deputy nabs accused poacher
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Authorities catch accused highway coin hurler
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
No jail for man in gay hate crime
Thursday, June 15, 2017 -
Elder abuse case raises concerns and awareness
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 -
TDC director retiring this fall
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 -
Art board rejects welcome sign
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 -
City tries to stymie transient boat rentals
Monday, June 12, 2017 -
Bike group survey gives Key West mixed grades
Sunday, June 11, 2017 -