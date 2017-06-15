Info sought on two missing men

The families of two men missing in separate cases for a year from the same harbor are still looking for answers, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance.
Paul Thomas Murray, 48, has been missing since June 2016 and Albert Bosco, 72, has also not been seen since September of last year. Both lived on boats in Boot Key Harbor.
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.