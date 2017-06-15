Charlie Mac's cooks up two wins for No. 1 spot

For the first time this season, Charlie Mac’s took over the top spot in Key West Men’s Softball League with a pair of wins last week. Charlie Mac’s has one more win at 10-7. El Siboney and Dolphin Deli had duked it out for first place, but are now tied for second, both with a 9-7 record.

Last season’s champs Murray Marine are 9-9 and also making a charge as...