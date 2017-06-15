1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.49, thermometer 86, wind south southwest 1, clouds 3. Read papers. Home by 10 and remained all day.
1878: Fowey Rocks Lighthouse was first lighted.
1914: J....
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.