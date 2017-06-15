NATIONAL KEY DEER REFUGE

'Critter Cam' available

A live, local “Critter Cam” has been established on a backcountry island in the National Key Deer Refuge.

The camera is focused on a pair of nesting white-crowned pigeons currently incubating two eggs in their nest.

The public can view the live video feed by visiting either the National Key Deer Refuge or the Great White Heron National Wildlife websites an...