Citizen's Voice

“If bar and hotel owners think we need Poker Run so badly, why don’t they sponsor it? Put your money where your mouth is!”

“As someone looking to buy a home back in Key West, my routine: 1) find a home I like, 2) look at the permit issues that need addressing, 3) flood zone, 4) last tented 5) HARC/no HARC, 6) Tree issues 7) check if neighbors are transient l...