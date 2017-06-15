ALEIDA NORMA VALDEZ

Aleida Norma Valdez passed on her 75th birthday on June 11, 2017. Everyone knew her as Norma.

Norma was born on June 11, 1942 in Havana, Cuba, but was raised in Key West, where she was loved by many and always willing to help a friend in need. She was the daughter of Georgina Pages and Ruben Hernandez.

Preceded in death is her husband...