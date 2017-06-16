EDWARD ROGER HEISE
Edward Roger Heise, passed on May 8, 2017, in Key West, his adopted home. Everyone knew him as Roger.
Roger was born on Sept. 18, 1948. Son of the late Charles and Mary Arlaine (Johnson) Heise. Roger never married and is survived by his brothers Charles Jr. and Donald Heise.
Roger was a proud and dedicated Marine veteran of Vietnam. Al...
