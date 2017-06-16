FLORIDA KEYS
Guild donates quilts
Each year, the 90-member Florida Keys Quilters Guild donates handmade quilts to support the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Florida Keys’ mission of providing comfort, care and compassion to its patients and their families.
“As long as the organization has existed we have helped out as much as we can,” said Florida Keys Quilters Guild member Ma...
