Citizen's Voice
“Sadly, the five-hour business meeting that took place at your co-worker’s best money-making table is cheaper than renting office space, utilities and has free refills on coffee and tea. They were arrogant and entitled, they thought.”
“Wait, you say there are 15 mahoganies, lined up, trimmed to reduce overall size, and planted on fill, and unwanted? What an...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.