Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, June 16, 2017
No injuries reported in Boot Key Harbor fire
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Coast Guard, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and state wildlife officers responded to a Thursday morning boat fire in Boot Key Harbor that officials say resulted in no injuries. 

The fire started on an unnumbered, unregistered and unnamed boat — that looked like a cabin cruiser — about 8:30 a.m. with the Coast Guard Station Marathon response boat the f...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
