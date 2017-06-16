Police arrest two in violent fight
KEY WEST — Two North Carolina men accused of beating and stomping on a man and stealing his cellphone early Thursday morning near the Navy base at Trumbo Point were arrested, according to police.
Matthew Todd Hinnant, 29, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, was charged with felony battery and felony robbery.
Austin Hager, 24, of Greenville, North Carolina...
