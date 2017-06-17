Charleston angler wins Hawley fly tournament

ISLAMORADA — Charleston angler Bart Beasley was named grand champion of the 43rd Don Hawley Invitational Tarpon Fly Tournament, held June 4-9.

A full field of 25 boats competed in the five-day tarpon fly-fishing event. The Hawley is an all-release tournament for tarpon 4 feet and longer caught with a 12-pound tippet. The grand champion title goes to t...