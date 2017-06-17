Florida Keys News
Saturday, June 17, 2017
New Cuba policy to affect Keys' travelers
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

New travel policies to Cuba will impact Florida Keys boaters and others making the 90-mile journey, as it puts greater restrictions on “people-to-people” travel.

There has been a flood of Keys visitors going to Cuba since former President Barack Obama began easing travel restrictions more than two years ago.

The easing of restrictions included allowing peo...

