New Cuba policy to affect Keys' travelers

New travel policies to Cuba will impact Florida Keys boaters and others making the 90-mile journey, as it puts greater restrictions on “people-to-people” travel.
There has been a flood of Keys visitors going to Cuba since former President Barack Obama began easing travel restrictions more than two years ago.
The easing of restrictions included allowing peo...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.