Double murder trial set for the fall
BY Teresa Java Key West Citizen
TAVERNIER — Jeremy Macauley, 34, the local man accused of the execution-style murders of Carlos Ruiz, 30, and Tara Rosado, 26, inside the couple’s home, is due in court for a trial by jury on Nov. 6.
The planned July trial was postponed last week at the request of a stand-in attorney on behalf of Palm Beach State Attorney Reid Scott. Prosecutors need more time to subpoe...
