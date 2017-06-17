Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, June 17, 2017
Double murder trial set for the fall
BY Teresa Java Key West Citizen

TAVERNIER — Jeremy Macauley, 34, the local man accused of the execution-style murders of Carlos Ruiz, 30, and Tara Rosado, 26, inside the couple’s home, is due in court for a trial by jury on Nov. 6.

The planned July trial was postponed last week at the request of a stand-in attorney on behalf of Palm Beach State Attorney Reid Scott. Prosecutors need more time to subpoe...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews.
