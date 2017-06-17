MARATHON

Sanctuary Advisory Council to meet

NOAA’s Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary will hold a public meeting of the Sanctuary Advisory Council at the Hyatt Place in Marathon at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

The meeting is open to the public, and comment periods are scheduled for 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

The meeting will include a presentation on the ongoing management plan review process, past actio...