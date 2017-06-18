1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the market, returned home and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.53.5, thermometer 85.5, west east southeast 3, clouds 7. Read papers. P.M. Siesta. Walked to the lot.

1888: Col. Henry A. Crane died at 75. He was born in New Jersey and came to Florida and fought in the Seminole War....