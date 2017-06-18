Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"

Treating thunder and noise phobias in dogs

Both dogs and cats can be thunder- and loud-noise sensitive, but with cats, the problem is usually not self-destructive. Dogs, on the other hand, can respond in many different ways. Most dogs are apathetic, not caring at all or even sleeping through the thunderstorms or loud bangs. Others, however, others have been known to jump through plate glass windows trying to get away from the noise (and...