Director and screenwriter Alan Hruska is known for his work on several films and plays which include “Nola”, “The Warrior Class”, “Renunion” and, most recently, 2014’s “The Man On Her Mind”. Hruska, a native New Yorker and graduate of Yale and Yale Law School, is also a former trial lawyer who has represented such high-profile clients as Henry Kissinger, William Paley, Sam Walton, and Katherine Graham. He is also the author of two legal thrillers. “Pardon The Ravens” is the most recent. As cofounder of Soho Press, he currently serves as its chairman of the board.

“Pardon The Ravens” takes place in 1961 and the protagonist is an up-and-coming young lawyer named Alec Brno. Brno is a poor boy who grew up in Queens and only while a couple of years out of law school has been hired by a prestigious Wall Street law firm. Recently in his career Alec had the skill and beginner’s luck to win a case his firm expected to lose. This leads to his next assignment as a junior attorney to one of his firm’s highest profile cases and by far the biggest case of his career, a fraud, class-action suit in which billions of dollars are at stake. It is making international headlines. A New Jersey oil storage facility with tankers which should be loaded with oil are instead full of salt water. The case and the Angiapello crime family are interrelated. Alec risks it all when he meets and falls madly in love with Carrie, an alluring young woman who happens to be the wife of the Angiapello family’s sadistic don, Phil Anwar, the mastermind behind the scandal. Carrie is a battered wife with a young daughter who is in Phil’s custody. Carrie also has a drug problem, perpetuated by her husband. When she meets Alec she is trying to get clean and stay clean to get her daughter’s custody back from her sadistic husband. Alec and Carrie end up on the run, but they soon find out there is no place to hide.

This book is a legal thriller. If you like books by John Grisham or Scott Turow, you will probably enjoy this book. The cinematic chapters are extremely short, often as short as one page. This allows you to pick up the book and read it for a few minutes without getting too lost within it. As some chapters begin, Hruska sets the scene as if he is writing a screen play as he describes the location and place in time. The author tells the story from several different points of view. There are many, many characters to keep up with. Some could have been eliminated with no loss to the story. Some people may not understand some the finer points of law being presented. It is dialogue heavy and light on description. The editing is solid. I thought straight-shooter, heroic Alec’s head-over-heels, immediate infatuation with a hard-core drug addict and his instant willingness to forfeit everything of value in his life to be a little unrealistic.

I thought this visit to the “Mad Men” era was fun. I found the story to be fast-paced and all the usual ingredients which make a thriller. It had wife-beating, drugs, alcohol addiction, racketeering, mobsters, trial scenes and killings, and it kept me wanting to turn the pages to find out the final outcome. All in all, I enjoyed the read.

Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.